Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jaguar Land Rover retail sales rise 36% to 3,214 units in Apr-Sep

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales rise 36% to 3,214 units in Apr-Sep

The strong sales performance in the April-September period was led by robust offtakes in both first and second quarter, the automaker said in a statement

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said its retail sales rose 36 per cent year-on-year to 3,214 units for the first six months of the current fiscal.

The strong sales performance in the April-September period was led by robust offtakes in both first and second quarter, the automaker said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The robust performance was driven by improved supplies and sustained demand for the Range Rover and Defender models, particularly with the local manufacture of the entire Range Rover portfolio, it added.

"FY25 has been a high point for us so far. Our strategic decision to locally manufacture the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport has yielded impressive results, with orders surging by 60 per cent," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba said.

 

The Defender's remarkable growth in H1 FY25 is a testament to its ever-increasing popularity, he added.

"Our Q2 standalone growth of 41 per cent and highest-ever H1 retail numbers reflect this momentum," Amba said.

More From This Section

Boeing

India has opportunity to create next gen innovative products: Boeing

IBM logo, IBM

IBM acquires Prescinto for renewable energy asset performance management

Mastercard today announced the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art Tech Hub in Pune, which will support the company's growth in India and play a crucial role in advancing its technology on a global scale.

Mastercard opens new Tech Hub in Pune to drive growth and innovation

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Group plans to generate 500,000 jobs in 5 years: N Chandrasekaran

Avaada Energy, an arm of Avaada Group,

Avaada Energy closes Rs 597 crore refinancing for solar projects

The automaker remains confident about maintaining momentum in the second part of the financial year, he added.

"As we enter the festive season, we are confident in maintaining this momentum through the second half of the year, driven by our robust product portfolio and customer-centric approach," Amba said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Altilium and JLR to test EV batteries made using recycled materials

Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover

JLR plugs $669 mn into retooling UK plant for production of electric SUVs

tata motors

Tata Motors, JLR to make EVs in India for the world: Chandrasekaran

PremiumTata Motors

New launch success, Jaguar Land Rover margin key for more gains in TaMo

PremiumRange Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

India to make JLR's Range Rover for first time, delivery starts May 24

Topics : Jaguar Land Rover automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon