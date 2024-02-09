Japan's Softbank Group takes 10% loss on $1.4 billion Paytm investment

Japan’s Softbank Group Corp has made a 10 per cent, or $100 million, loss on its $1.4 billion investment in One97 Communications (PayTM) so far, even as the Indian company is struggling to stabilise its shares after the action taken against its payment bank by the Reserve Bank of India.

Softbank currently owns around a 5 per cent stake, worth Rs 1,333 crore, in One97 Communications. The Japanese firm had invested in One97 Communications at the rate of Rs 820 a share in May 2017 (after all adjustments in the company’s shares) and held around an 18.5 per cent stake at the time of the company's initial public offer in November 2021, which was launched at Rs 2,150 a share. Since then, the share price has gradually declined.

Once the lock-in on its shares was lifted, Softbank exited the company gradually after it was listed and now holds a minority stake. In December and January this year, the Japanese firm sold a 2 per cent stake in the company, bringing it down to just 5 per cent. “Softbank is sitting on Rs 90 on its average investment of Rs 100 as of now,” said a source close to the development.

On Friday, One 97 Communications shares closed 6 per cent down at Rs 419.85 a share. OCL’s share price fell 45 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India took action against PayTM Payment Bank on January 31. Apart from Softbank, several other marquee shareholders are sitting on notional losses (see chart).

The RBI has, however, made it clear that its action has been taken against the payment bank and not against the app. One97 Communications has also denied reports of investigation or violation of foreign exchange rules by the company or its associate Paytm Payments Bank.

An email sent to Softbank on Friday did not elicit any response.

As per a presentation by Softbank during its December quarter results on Thursday, the fair value of its India investments via Vision Funds I and II was worth $13.8 billion as of December last year. The two funds have invested $11 billion into Indian companies in the last six years and have made full exits in food delivery app Zomato and PolicyBazaar, an insurance app, recently. The firm has made exits of around $6.5 billion from India until mid-January.

Last year in November, Warren Buffett’s BH International also sold its 2.6 per cent stake in the company, thus making a Rs 507 crore loss.