JFL's Q3 revenue up 13.4% at ₹2,438.7 cr, store count crosses 3,500 mark

Its Standalone Revenue from Operations, which primarily consists of India revenue, was at ₹1,801.5 crore, up 11.8 per cent on year-on-year basis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The consolidated revenue from operations for Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, has increased 13.4 per cent to Rs 2,438.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Its Standalone Revenue from Operations, which primarily consists of India revenue, was at Rs 1,801.5 crore, up 11.8 per cent on year-on-year basis, said JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, in its Quarter Preview for Q3/FY26.

"During the quarter, net 114 stores were added to the JFL group network, taking the total store count to 3,594 as of the end of the quarter," the group said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday evening.

 

In the December quarter, the LFL (like-for-like) growth for Domino's India was 5 per cent, while it was 6.3 per cent for Domino's Turkey.

During the quarter, Domino's India added 75 new stores, ending the quarter with 2,396 stores.

Similarly, Domino's Turkey added 15 new stores, ending the quarter with 783 stores, the filing said.

Besides India, JFL operates the Domino's Pizza chain in international markets, including in Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands -- Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' -- and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a cafe chain -- COFFY -- in Turkiye.

According to JFL, the figures mentioned in its quarter preview are provisional and subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors of the company.

JFL's shares settled at Rs 537.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, down 1.57 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

