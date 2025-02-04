Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jindal Steel and Power, 2 other companies win coal gasification incentive

Jindal Steel and Power, 2 other companies win coal gasification incentive

The ministry announced the selected applicants under Category-II of the Financial Incentive Scheme

Jindal Steel and Power Logo

Shreya Jai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and two other companies have been selected by the Union Ministry of Coal for the scheme to provide incentives for coal gasification projects. In a statement, the ministry announced the selected applicants under Category-II of the Financial Incentive Scheme.
 
"This is a major step in India’s ambitious coal gasification programme. With an Rs 8,500 crore financial outlay, the scheme is designed to accelerate coal gasification, reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy security, and promote sustainable development," the ministry said.
 
Among the selected applicants are JSPL, Greta Energy, and New Era Cleantech Solution Pvt Ltd. Launched on January 24, 2024, the scheme encourages both private companies and government public sector undertakings (PSUs) to undertake coal gasification projects. The Request for Proposals for Category-II was issued on May 15, 2024, and technical bids were opened on January 10, 2025.
 
 
Last month, in the public sector category, national miner Coal India and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) were selected.
 

More From This Section

Tata power

Tata Power Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 1,030.7 crore

Shein, Temu

Shein India data to stay local, to sell Reliance Retail-made products

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Delhi HC refuses relief to Rashmi Saluja in Religare reappointment matter

Overseas fundraising by Indian firms is experiencing a robust revival in 2024, following a lacklustre 2023. This resurgence is primarily driven by strong demand for high-yield bonds from international investors amid improving liquidity conditions an

NaBFID raises Rs 5,000 crore via 15-year bonds at 7.25% cut-off rate

Titan

Titan net profit largely flat in Q3 FY25 due to cut in customs duty

Topics : Coal gas Coal ministry Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon