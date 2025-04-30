Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jindal Steel Q4 results: ₹304 crore loss despite higher sales

Jindal Steel Q4 results: ₹304 crore loss despite higher sales

It had posted a net profit of Rs 933 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a statement. The company's gross revenue fell to Rs 15,525 crore from Rs 15,749 crore

Jindal Steel and Power Logo

Consolidated net debt declined to Rs 11,957 crore as of March 2025 from Rs 13,551 crore as of the end of December 2024. | Company logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 304 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 933 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

The company's gross revenue fell to Rs 15,525 crore from Rs 15,749 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company produced 2.11 million tonnes of steel, up from 2.05 million tonnes in the fourth quarter last financial year. Sales rose to 2.13 million tonnes from 2.01 million tonnes in the same quarter FY24.

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of 200 per cent i.e., Rs 2/share for the year, subject to approval of shareholders.

 

Also Read

steel, steel industry

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn mcap

Jindal Steel and Power Logo (Photo: Jindal Stel and Power)

Jindal Steel and Power, Western Coalfields win 11th auction of coal mines

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

Tata Steel, SAIL: Outlook for Indian steel stocks on Trump tariff woes

steel, steel exports

Vedanta, SAIL, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel drop up to 6%; here's why

Consolidated net debt declined to Rs 11,957 crore as of March 2025 from Rs 13,551 crore as of the end of December 2024.

The total capex for the quarter was Rs 2,312 crore largely driven by the expansion projects at Angul.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power and mining sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumPower Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

Power Finance Corporation shelves bond issuance plan amid lacklustre demand

PremiumPhilippe Schaillee, global chief executive officer, Costa Coffee

India can be in top 5 mkts for Costa Coffee in 5 yrs: Philippe Schaillee

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Federal Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 12%, flags downward pressures on NIMs

milk factory amul mother dairy

Amul increases milk prices by ₹2/litre, cites rising input costs

Ajay Goel, byju

Vedanta expects demerger to complete by September, says CFO Goel

Topics : Jindal Steel financial year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon