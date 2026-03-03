Jio Platforms appoints Dan Bailey as President, to lead global initiatives

Jio Platforms on Tuesday appointed Dan Bailey as President, Jio Platforms, where he will lead the company’s international business initiatives. Based in London, Bailey will report to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Bailey was until recently Chairman of Deutsche Bank’s telecom, media and technology practice. He brings more than 35 years of experience across consulting and investment banking, having held senior leadership roles at Schroders/Citi, Morgan Stanley and HSBC.

The appointment comes at a time when Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) by July this year, which is expected to be among the largest public listings in the country.

Bailey will join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms Limited and contribute more broadly across the business. As outlined at JPL’s most recent annual general meeting (AGM), Jio’s next phase of growth extends beyond India.

Over the past decade, Jio has built digital platforms and technologies aimed at expanding connectivity and access in India. With a defined strategy and partnerships in place, the company is now looking to take these capabilities to global markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Akash Ambani said, “We are delighted to welcome Dan to Jio. Dan has been a trusted advisor to us for many years, and his counsel has been invaluable as we have grown and evolved. Just as importantly, he shares our ambition and energy for what lies ahead. I look forward to working closely with him.”

Bailey said, “I have long admired what Jio has built in India — the scale, the speed, and the genuine impact on people’s lives. The chance to help take that story global is the kind of opportunity you don’t think twice about. I am delighted to be joining Akash and the team and cannot wait to get started.”