Home / Companies / News / Nasscom advises IT employees in West Asia to work from home amid tensions

Nasscom advises IT employees in West Asia to work from home amid tensions

Nasscom has asked IT employees in the Middle East to work from home and remain in touch with embassies as tensions escalate in West Asia, even as Indian IT firms say operations continue as usual

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 8:22 PM IST
IT services industry body Nasscom has advised its member companies to enable work-from-home for employees in the region as West Asia becomes embroiled in one of its worst geopolitical crises in decades, the IT industry body said.
 
“Nasscom is closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the West Asia.” The industry body said it is in touch with its Middle East Council and told all employees in the region to remain in regular contact with their respective local embassies and take all necessary precautions.
 
The advisory comes as the United States and Israel have launched a co-ordinated attack on Iran. Meanwhile, Iran has attacked several of the Gulf nations that are friendly with the US.
 
 
Nasscom also highlighted that operations across the industry are “continuing as usual” at this stage, while member companies remain vigilant and prepared to take additional measures as required, according to a statement.
 
Meanwhile, Indian IT players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and others have issued advisories to their employees in the region to follow local guidelines and avoid travel.
 
For Indian IT services players, the Gulf region has been among the rising focus areas. They already work with several of the large corporates in the region. The region’s contribution to revenue is still small compared to other geographies.

Topics : Nasscom IT employees West Asia Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

