Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of 2 gbps

The millimetre wave is a short-length radio wave that almost works like a dedicated spectrum pipe for each user and has the potential to deliver wired broadband-level speed

Jio announces six new benefits with a Rs 2999 plan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Monday said it has rolled out 5G services in 26 gigahertz millimetres across India and has claimed a record top speed of up to 2 gigabits per second.
The millimetre wave is a short-length radio wave that almost works like a dedicated spectrum pipe for each user and has the potential to deliver wired broadband-level speed.
"Jio customers now using 26 GHz mmWave-based business-connectivity across all 22 telecom circles," Reliance Jio said in a statement.
The telecom major said it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 telecom circles, across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of time under the terms of the spectrum allocated to it on August 17, 2022.
"On July 19, 2023, RJIL had completed submission of the prescribed details towards completion of the Phase 1 minimum roll-out obligation with the Department of Telecommunications Units and by August 11 2023, necessary DoT testing was completed in all circles," the statement said.
Jio said that it has the highest spectrum footprint.

Also Read

Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Reliance launches the cheapest phone Jio Bharat V2 4G on trial at Rs 999

Reliance, Jio raise $5 bn in largest syndicated loan in India: Report

Deliberate attempt by Airtel to defame Jio's user friendly tariffs: RJIL

Fund managers evince interest in Adani Group shares: ICICI Securities

Ford lures Apple executive to run new unit selling software subscriptions

Ashok Leyland acquires OHM to house E-MaaS business, will invest Rs 300 cr

ITC board fixes share entitlement ratio at 1:10 for demerged hotels biz

Aster DM posts 93% fall in Q1 profit on new hospital losses, taxes

The company has 1,000 MHz in the millimetre wave band (26 GHz) in each of the 22 circles that can enable enterprise use cases as well as provide high-quality streaming services.
"The benefits of 5G mmWave include extremely high bandwidth and low latency. mmWave business solutions will expand the market for leased lines by providing equally dependable fixed-wireless services, thereby digitising millions of small and medium enterprises with enterprise-grade connectivity and business solutions. This spectrum is capable of providing ultra-high-speed broadband of up to 2 Gbps," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said.
Jio had acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum in auctions that were held in August 2022.
"Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of the 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year. This is one of the fastest 5G roll-outs of this scale globally and gives India a prominent position on the global 5G map," Ambani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : 5G network Reliance Jio Reliance Jio Infocomm telecom services telecom sector

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon