Greenbay Infra launches ₹400 cr luxury project, eyes ₹1,000 cr revenue

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Delhi NCR-based developer Greenbay Infrastructure on Monday announced the launch of its luxury residential project The Monarque, along the Yamuna Expressway, with the development expected to have a potential topline of Rs 1,000 crore.
 
With an estimated investment of Rs 400 crore, the exclusive development will span 4.22 acres located within its township Greenbay Golf Village in Sector 22D of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.
 
“The Monarque underscores the company’s confidence in the long-term growth of the Yamuna Expressway corridor,” Greenbay said in its official statement.
 
The development will comprise around 300 units across three residential towers rising 28 floors. “With limited-edition 3.5 and 4.5 BHK residences, the project is designed for discerning buyers seeking a blend of sophistication, privacy and resort-style living,” the company said.
 
 
People in the know told Business Standard that the ticket price for the units would range between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore, with expected completion in 2029.

The launch comes five months after YEIDA had warned the developer of cancelling its allotment for a 100-acre Greenbay Golf Village over failure to deposit outstanding dues at the time.
 
The authority was later restrained by the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench until the company’s two revision applications before the state government to seek relief under the zero period policy due to non-possession of 30 to 35 per cent were disposed of.
 
The zero period policy refers to a period during which developers are granted relief from interest and penalties on land dues for stalled projects.
 
Commenting on the launch, Mohit Kumar, head of strategy at Greenbay Infrastructure, said that with The Monarque, the company is introducing a new benchmark in luxury living that blends architectural finesse with golf-side living.
 
“The Yamuna Expressway region is rapidly emerging as NCR’s next real estate growth hub, and The Monarque will stand as a proud symbol of that evolution,” he added.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

