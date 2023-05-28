JSW Group exploring possibilities to acquire coal mines in offshore markets

Homegrown firm JSW Group is exploring possibilities to acquire coking coal mines in offshore markets, industry sources said.

The steel-to-infrastructure group is exploring the mineral assets in countries like Australia and Mozambique etc, they said.

"JSW Group is exploring possibilities to acquire coking coal mines in offshore markets like Mozambique, Australia etc for captive purposes," sources said.

Captive coking coal mines will help group company JSW Steel reduce its cost of production for manufacturing steel, they explained.

When contacted, a JSW Group spokesperson declined to make any comment.

JSW Steel is into manufacturing steel through the blast furnace route, a process which requires coking coal as a key raw material.

Also Read More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang plans to enter Indian market Uber partners with GeM portal for taxies to govt offices at fixed price US court approves $50 mn lawsuit over Apple's flawed butterfly keyboard ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to build digital banking platform

Due to the unavailability of coking coal, India remains dependent on imports to meet 85 per cent of its coking coal needs from far-located countries like Australia, South Africa, Canada and the US.

Specifically, JSW Steel meets 60 per cent of its coking coal requirement via imports. JSW Steel is among India's top six steel manufacturing companies.