Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW One Platforms raises Rs 340 cr from Principal Asset Management, others

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 340 cr from Principal Asset Management, others

The conglomerate's steel arm JSW Steel also participated in the round, after which the JSW One Platforms' valuation catapulted to $1 billion making it enter the coveted unicorn club

JSW

The newly raised capital will strengthen the national supply chain in steel and cement categories (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW One Platforms, the B2B e-commerce division of the JSW Group, on Tuesday announced a Rs 340-crore fundraise from Principal Asset Management and OneUp.

The conglomerate's steel arm JSW Steel also participated in the round, after which the JSW One Platforms' valuation catapulted to $1 billion making it enter the coveted unicorn club.

The valuation has jumped by over three times since the last round of funding in April 2023, a company statement said, adding that it had then raised Rs 205 crore from Japan's Mitsui & Co.

The newly raised capital will strengthen the national supply chain in steel and cement categories, deepen distribution and logistics networks across India, scale the fintech and Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) arms, and enable wider access to credit for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), it said.

 

"We're solving critical pain points by combining our tech-led distribution model with JSW Group's strength in manufacturing. We are well-positioned to fulfil the ambitions of India's expanding MSME sector," Parth Jindal, chairman of JSW One Platforms, said.

Its joint managing director and chief executive Gaurav Sachdeva said the company's goal is to enable reliable procurement for MSMEs through quality materials, timely delivery, and the right credit solutions.

It aims to simplify sourcing and accelerate growth for over 5 lakh building and manufacturing MSMEs across the country, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank

Error or fraud: IndusInd Bank pressured to explain ₹2k cr derivative loss

Paytm

China's Ant Group sells $246 million worth of Paytm shares in block trade

real estate construction building

Power Mech wins ₹972 cr township project at Yadadri Thermal Power Station

Adani Ports

NCLT rejects Adani Ports' late bid for insolvent Tuticorin Coal Terminal

indigo airlines, indigo

Indigo cancels flights to Amritsar, 5 other cities amid security concerns

Topics : JSW JSW Group JSW steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon