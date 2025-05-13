Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Mech wins ₹972 cr township project at Yadadri Thermal Power Station

Power Mech wins ₹972 cr township project at Yadadri Thermal Power Station

Power Mech secures ₹972 crore TSGENCO township project at Yadadri Thermal Power Station covering residential quarters hospital school sports complex and key infrastructure works

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Power Mech Projects Limited, in an exchange filing on Tuesday, announced that it has been awarded a construction contract worth ₹971.98 crore (excluding GST) by the Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO).
 
The project involves the engineering, design and construction of an integrated residential township at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station located in Veerlapalem, Dameracherla Mandal, Nalgonda district, Telangana. The scope of work includes independent and multistorey residential quarters, a hospital, school, clubhouse, commercial complexes, indoor stadium, sports complex and various infrastructure facilities.
 
Key infrastructure components will include site levelling, roads, drainage, potable water tanks, overhead storage reservoirs, sewage treatment, rainwater harvesting systems and a bridge over the Tungapadu Vagu. A sub-station, street lighting and internal compound walls are also part of the development.
 
 
The project is to be completed within 30 months from the site handover date, Power Mech said.
 

Telangana State Power Generation Corp township project

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation is the primary government-owned organisation responsible for electricity generation in the state of Telangana. As of 2024, the corporation has more than 10,000 employees.

During an inspection of the under-construction 4,000 MW thermal power plant at Veerlapalem village in Nalgonda district, then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed officials to build a township spanning 100 acres to accommodate the families of approximately 10,000 workers associated with the plant. Subsequently, TSGENCO announced plans to develop an integrated township for the Yadadri Thermal Power Station in November 2022.
 
Power Mech confirmed that there is no promoter or related party interest involved in the awarding of this domestic contract.
 
Following the news, Power Mech’s shares increased 2 per cent to ₹2,786.10 on the BSE at 10:33 am on Tuesday.
 

Topics : Power Mech Projects BS Web Reports Thermal Power indian workers

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

