Fintech Juspay raises $50 mn in Series D follow-on at $1.2 bn valuation

Juspay said on Friday that it has received $50 million from WestBridge Capital in a Series D follow-on round that valued the Bengaluru-based digital payments company at $1.2 billion.

The funding is a mix of primary and secondary investments. Juspay last year raised $60 million as part of the Series D round through a similar investment combination. That round was led by Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing investors including SoftBank and Accel.

Juspay said the secondary component in the new round provides liquidity to early investors and employees with stock ownership options.

“As we scale globally, we are grateful for the continued trust of our partners. This round reflects our growth and provides liquidity opportunities for our early investors and team members who have been part of this journey,” said Sheetal Lalwani, cofounder and chief operating officer of Juspay.

The company said it processes more than 300 million transactions daily for multiple brands including Google, Amazon, Flipkart, HSBC, IndiGo, Swiggy and Zurich Insurance. It is expanding in India and Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and North America.

Deepak Ramineedi, partner at WestBridge Capital, said: “Our conviction in them stems from their relentless innovation, evolving from a payment orchestration platform to a full-stack UPI platform, and now to a core payments infrastructure provider for banks. Their focus on solving deep-tech problems in payments while maintaining a sustainable, profitable growth trajectory differentiates them in the fintech space.”

Lalwani said in November Juspay seeks $1 billion in revenue by expanding in India and abroad before considering a public listing. The fintech clocked its highest-ever revenue, of Rs 514 crore, in FY25, up 61 per cent from the previous year. It reported a profit after tax of Rs 62 crore, marking its first profitable year.

The company was founded in 2012. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the new transaction.