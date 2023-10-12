K P Energy bags order from Aditya Birla Renewables to set up wind project

K P Energy has bagged an order for setting up Balance of Plant of 23.1 MW wind energy project from Aditya Birla Renewables.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

Balance of Plant refers to various supporting and auxiliary components in a power project.

"K P Energy has received a new order from Aditya Birla Renewables for development of Balance of Plant of 23.1MW wind capacity forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project (comprising 23.1MW wind and 11MW solar) to be connected to existing 140MW power evacuation facility at Fulsar PSS," a BSE filing stated.

The project includes installation of 11 Suzlon-made wind mills.

K P Energy will be responsible for providing a range of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) for the project.

This entails tasks such as land acquisition, design, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning for the Balance of Plant and securing necessary approvals and permits for the project.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024-25.