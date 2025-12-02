Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kartik Sharma named CEO of Omnicom Media; Sashi Sinha strategic advisor

Kartik Sharma named CEO of Omnicom Media; Sashi Sinha strategic advisor

Omnicom's $13-billion takeover of IPG reshapes India's ad market as Kartik Sharma takes charge, leadership resets unfold, and global job cuts follow the mega consolidation

Omnicom Group, Omnicom Media

IPG, which had a presence through IPG Mediabrands in India, will be combined with Omnicom to form Omnicom Media India.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With Omnicom Group completing its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), creating the world’s largest advertising firm in terms of revenue and second in the Indian market through its market share, Kartik Sharma will lead the combined entity in the country as chief executive officer (CEO).
 
IPG, which had a presence through IPG Mediabrands in India, will be combined with Omnicom to form Omnicom Media India. Since July 2020, Sharma has been the CEO of Omnicom Media Group India. Meanwhile, Sashi Sinha, who led IPG Mediabrands as CEO, will be the strategic advisor of Omnicom Media India, as per sources aware of the development.
 
 
The chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) in the Indian region for Omnicom Media India will continue to be led by Omnicom’s executives, Rishit Mehta and Amardeep Singh, respectively, sources aware of the development added.
 
On the Omnicom Advertising side, a source close to the matter said that Prasoon Joshi, who was the CEO and chief creative officer (CCO) of McCann Worldgroup India and chairman of McCann Asia Pacific, is being elevated as chairman of Omnicom Advertising India, according to an internal memo of the company. Aditya Kanthy, who led Omnicom Advertising India as CEO and managing director (MD), is now expected to lead as president and MD.
 
Industry experts had earlier told Business Standard that this step by the Omnicom Group and IPG was largely a financial merger aimed at cost-cutting and streamlining operations. In line with this, Omnicom Media Group CEO John Wren on Monday said more than 4,000 jobs would be cut as part of the integration of IPG, mostly in administrative roles, but some roles in leadership positions would be affected too, media reports cited. These layoffs would account for about 3 per cent of the company’s combined workforce as of 2024, media reports stated.

Also Read

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, and Founder, Serendipity Arts Foundation

An artful mind: Munjal says future leaders need both STEM and the artspremium

IT Office GCCs

EY survey flags limited global leadership roles in Indian GCCs

Zohran Mamdani

For conservative media, Zohran Mamdani quickly becomes attack target

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Govt advisory urges TV channels to show restraint in Delhi blast coverage

tim davie, bbc, resignation

BBC's top bosses resign over Trump documentary row: All that happened

 
These layoffs come on top of additional layoffs that both the companies have been working on after the announcement of the deal last year in December.
 
Globally, Phil Angelastro from Omnicom will remain as executive vice president and CFO. Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group of Companies, and Daryl Simm, president and COO, will become co-presidents and COOs of the combined entity. Additionally, Krakowsky, Patrick Moore, a member of the board of directors of IPG, and E Lee Wyatt Junior will join Omnicom’s board of directors, the company said in a statement last month.
 
Apart from IPG Mediabrands being discontinued in India, globally, the company is now said to have six main agency brands, namely, OMD, PHD, Hearts and Science, UM, Initiative and Mediahub.

More From This Section

Equitas

Equitas Small Finance Bank looking to offload ₹352 bad loans to ARCspremium

Metropolis

Metropolis launches GLP-1 monitoring test packages, targets obesity market

LIC

Centre appoints LIC CFO Ramakrishnan Chander as managing director

welfare schemes, funding, cash

Fireside Ventures raises $253 mn for new fund to back consumer brands

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises completes ₹231 cr acquisition of Trade Castle Tech Park

Topics : merger media Leadership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Manipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon