Kartik Sharma named CEO of Omnicom Media; Sashi Sinha strategic advisor

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
With Omnicom Group completing its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), creating the world’s largest advertising firm in terms of revenue and second in the Indian market through its market share, Kartik Sharma will lead the combined entity in the country as chief executive officer (CEO).
IPG, which had a presence through IPG Mediabrands in India, will be combined with Omnicom to form Omnicom Media India. Since July 2020, Sharma has been the CEO of Omnicom Media Group India. Meanwhile, Sashi Sinha, who led IPG Mediabrands as CEO, will be the strategic advisor of Omnicom Media India, as per sources aware of the development.
The chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) in the Indian region for Omnicom Media India will continue to be led by Omnicom’s executives, Rishit Mehta and Amardeep Singh, respectively, sources aware of the development added.
On the Omnicom Advertising side, a source close to the matter said that Prasoon Joshi, who was the CEO and chief creative officer (CCO) of McCann Worldgroup India and chairman of McCann Asia Pacific, is being elevated as chairman of Omnicom Advertising India, according to an internal memo of the company. Aditya Kanthy, who led Omnicom Advertising India as CEO and managing director (MD), is now expected to lead as president and MD.
Industry experts had earlier told Business Standard that this step by the Omnicom Group and IPG was largely a financial merger aimed at cost-cutting and streamlining operations. In line with this, Omnicom Media Group CEO John Wren on Monday said more than 4,000 jobs would be cut as part of the integration of IPG, mostly in administrative roles, but some roles in leadership positions would be affected too, media reports cited. These layoffs would account for about 3 per cent of the company’s combined workforce as of 2024, media reports stated.
Also Read
These layoffs come on top of additional layoffs that both the companies have been working on after the announcement of the deal last year in December.
Globally, Phil Angelastro from Omnicom will remain as executive vice president and CFO. Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group of Companies, and Daryl Simm, president and COO, will become co-presidents and COOs of the combined entity. Additionally, Krakowsky, Patrick Moore, a member of the board of directors of IPG, and E Lee Wyatt Junior will join Omnicom’s board of directors, the company said in a statement last month.
Apart from IPG Mediabrands being discontinued in India, globally, the company is now said to have six main agency brands, namely, OMD, PHD, Hearts and Science, UM, Initiative and Mediahub.