Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Kenya awards $1.3 bn transmission deal to Adani amid airport lease protests

Kenya awards $1.3 bn transmission deal to Adani amid airport lease protests

Kenya has awarded a $1.3 billion public-private partnership contract to India's Adani Group and Africa50 for the construction of power transmission lines

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite facing protests and opposition from unions until recently over the transfer of management of the country’s primary airport to the Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, the Kenyan government has confirmed that the conglomerate will construct power transmission lines, as reported by The Economic Times.

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has granted a concession for a public-private partnership to construct power transmission lines to India's Adani Group and an entity of the African Development Bank, according to a presidential economic advisor, the report said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

David Ndii, the chief economic advisor to President William Ruto, announced through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the concession is valued at $1.3 billion.
 

In the post on X, Ndii said, "The government through Ketraco has awarded PPP concessions to Adani and Africa50 to build new transmission lines. They are hiring their project teams. The cost of these transmission lines is $1.3 billion that we do not have to borrow."

Africa50 is an investment platform focused on infrastructure, operating under the African Development Bank.

In a separate development, the Kenyan government’s plan to lease the country’s principal international airport to the Adani Group has generated public outrage and led to a strike by aviation workers. The proposal includes leasing Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the Adani Group for a 30-year term, with the company investing $1.85 billion in the airport’s expansion, the report said.

Adani's company, which operates seven airports in India, has faced frequent criticism from Opposition parties in India, who accuse the company of benefiting from government favouritism. Both Indian officials and the Adani Group have consistently denied these claims.

More From This Section

PremiumFord plant, chennai, ford motors

New-look Chennai town to welcome Ford on its India comeback trail

PremiumMTNL, telecom

Govt to pay MTNL's bond interest payment again, say DoT officials

PremiumFor Tamil Nadu, filter coffee is more than a beverage — it's an emotion. If you find yourself in Coimbatore and wish to savour this aromatic brew, Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowri Shankar is the place to go. Locals even dub it the “Pride of Coimbatore”.

From filter coffee to viral blend: Annapoorna steams up headlines

Raise a toast! SOM Distilleries debuts in Karnataka with Woodpecker beer, beers

SOM Distilleries debuts in Karnataka with Woodpecker premium beer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava in New Delhi

Indian Overseas Bank bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for 2nd consecutive time


Kenya is currently grappling with significant debt, accumulated through years of heavy infrastructure investment. Earlier this year, the government's plan to raise taxes in an effort to generate funds for debt repayment led to violent protests, forcing the administration to retract the proposal.

Also Read

adani

Adani firms to sign 6.6 Gw power supply pact with Maharashtra discom

adani

Majority of Adani group stocks settle lower, Adani Power down nearly 3%

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Adani Group denies Hindenburg comment on frozen funds in Swiss banks

Corporate, CXO

Corporate India's big six boost profits, struggle with flat job growth

Ambuja Cements

Adani-backed Ambuja Cement's officer arrested for bribery attempt in Odisha

Topics : Adani Group Kenya India-Kenya BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon