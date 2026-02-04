Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / KFC India operator Devyani International promotes CFO Manish Dawar to CEO

KFC India operator Devyani International promotes CFO Manish Dawar to CEO

Shares of the company rose nearly 5 per cent on the day

Devyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Dawar has been with Devyani since 2021 after stints at consumer firms such as Hindustan Unilever and Reebok ‌India (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Devyani ‍International, which ​operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India, will appoint Chief Financial Officer Manish Dawar as its CEO ​from April 1, replacing Virag Joshi, the company said on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose nearly 5 per cent on the day.

Dawar has been with Devyani since 2021 after stints at consumer firms such as Hindustan Unilever and Reebok ‌India.

Insider Anupam Kumar will take ​over as Devyani's CFO while Joshi will remain with the company.

Devyani also ‍reported an 11 per cent rise in quarterly revenue ‍on Wednesday, ‌as its discounted ​menu ‍options lured diners in. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Alphabet

Alphabet plans Bengaluru expansion for 20,000 jobs amid H-1B visa curbs

Used commercial vehicle sales see uptick amid auto sector slowdown

M&M bags order to supply 35,000 Scorpio Pik Ups to Indonesia's Agrinas

Jensen Huang, Elon Musk

'No drama': Nvidia's Jensen Huang says OpenAI investment plan on track

walmart

Walmart becomes first retailer worth $1 trn: What it means and what's next

Aditya Birla housing finance

Advent to pick up 14.3% stake in Aditya Birla Housing Fin for ₹2,750 cr

Topics : Devyani International IPO KFC Pizza Hut KFC sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance