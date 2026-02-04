Alphabet plans Bengaluru expansion for 20,000 jobs amid H-1B visa curbs

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, plans to expand its business in India by taking large office space in Bengaluru, a move that could create up to 20,000 new jobs, Bloomberg reported.

The move comes at a time when US visa restrictions, particularly around the H-1B programme , are making it harder for American companies to bring foreign talent into the United States. As a result, India is emerging as a key destination for global tech hiring.

Where is Alphabet expanding in Bengaluru?

Alphabet has leased one office tower and taken options on two more in Alembic City, a large commercial development in Whitefield, a major IT hub in east Bengaluru. Together, the three towers span about 2.4 million square feet, Bloomberg reported.

The first tower, which has already been leased, is expected to open for employees in the coming months. Construction on the remaining two towers is likely to be completed next year.

If Alphabet eventually occupies all three towers, the campus could accommodate up to 20,000 employees. This would more than double the company’s workforce in India, which currently stands at around 14,000 people. Alphabet employs about 190,000 people globally.

ALSO READ: Alphabet hits $4 trillion market cap, emerging as major AI trade winner Alphabet already has offices in multiple Indian cities, with Bengaluru being its largest base.

How are US visa curbs affecting hiring plans?

The expansion comes against the backdrop of tighter US immigration policies under President Donald Trump. New rules and sharply higher fees for H-1B work visas — as high as $100,000 per application — have made it costlier and more difficult to move Indian engineers to the United States.

ALSO READ | H-1B visa FY 2027 registration opens March 4: Know rules, fees, key changes This has prompted US tech companies to strengthen their teams outside America. India, with its large pool of skilled engineers, has become a preferred destination, especially for artificial intelligence roles, Bloomberg reported.

Why is India gaining importance in the AI race?

The growing importance of India is also linked to the global race to dominate artificial intelligence. Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic PBC have recently expanded their presence in the country.

Anthropic appointed former Microsoft executive Irina Ghose to lead its India operations in January. “India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said at the time.

Google itself has been rapidly scaling up. Last year, it opened its largest campus in Bengaluru and has since posted hundreds of job openings, including roles in AI, cloud computing, chip design and machine learning. YouTube is also hiring engineers to develop generative AI tools.

Is Big Tech hiring rising in India?

According to staffing firm Xpheno Pvt, the combined India workforce of major US tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Netflix, grew 16 per cent over the past year, the highest rise in three years.

“The net headcount growth is driven by a return of hiring action,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno. Immigration changes such as higher H-1B visa fees have “influenced the cohort to relook their talent plans for India”, he said.