Kia India exports cross 200,000 unit mark in FY23, robust demand continues

Kia said Seltos remains the top contributor to Kia's export numbers, with 1,35,885 units dispatched to over 95 countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kia motors, Kia

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said it crossed 2 lakh export milestone in FY23 and continues to see robust demand from various regions like the Middle East and Mexico.

The company said it has shipped cars to around 95 countries till date.

Kia said Seltos remains the top contributor to Kia's export numbers, with 1,35,885 units dispatched to over 95 countries.

The automaker reported 22 per cent growth in exports in March quarter 2023 as compared the same period last year, it added.

We are proud to showcase the manufacturing prowess of our next-gen Anantapur facility to the world by making, innovating, and investing in India and contributing to the government's vision, Kia India Chief Sales & Business Officer Myung-sik Sohn said in a statement.

This also showcases how India, as a manufacturing hub, is ready to cater to the growing demand for SUVs globally, he added.

Kia India said it continues to witness robust demand for Seltos, Sonet and Carens in overseas markets like the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific region.

In December 2022, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly exports, dispatching 9,462 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kia Motors Corp automobile manufacturer Car sales

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

