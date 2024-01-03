Sensex (    %)
                        
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anupam Kaura as chief human resources officer

Kaura, who joins the private sector lender from Crisil's London office, has been appointed to "spearhead organisational transformation", according to a statement

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The lender's whole time director Shanti Ekambaram said Kaura has experience in strategic HR leadership, change management, and technology integration

Days after its new chief executive Ashok Vaswani assumed the office, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anupam Kaura as its chief human resources officer.
 
Kaura, who joins the private sector lender from Crisil's London office, has been appointed to "spearhead organisational transformation", according to a statement.
 
Over the last few months, the lender has hired a slew of professionals working overseas to helm responsibilities in areas such as technology and customer experience.
 
Kaura specialises in driving change agendas and transformative initiatives in large organisations, the statement said.
 
The lender's whole time director Shanti Ekambaram said Kaura has experience in strategic HR leadership, change management, and technology integration.
 
"We believe his rich experience in leading large transformative initiatives aligns with Kotak's vision to be a tech-enabled, customer-centric financial institution for the future," she added.
 
Kaura said the banking industry is at an inflection point of opportunities and growth at present.


Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

