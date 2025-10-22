Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India-led solar project powers 12 public buildings in 10 Pacific nations

India-led solar project powers 12 public buildings in 10 Pacific nations

The initiative was implemented under the $ 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, in collaboration with the United Nations, has extended green energy solutions to 10 Pacific island nations by providing solar power to 12 public buildings, the Indian mission to the UN has said.

The initiative was implemented under the $ 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a social media post on Tuesday said the Fund is "offering green solutions".

"Solar energy has been provided to 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations. 74 local technicians have been imparted training under the project," it said.

The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) in a social media post said the project has trained 74 local technicians, benefiting over 16,500 people and helping avoid nearly 9,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over 25 years.

 

The UNOSSC on its website underlined that the Fund has played a pivotal role in supporting clean energy interventions across the developing world, particularly in countries with limited access to renewable energy resources.

Citing an example, it said the Fund has improved "access to water through the installation of solar pumping systems" in Haiti, which expanded access to solar energy in rural and underserved communities, "benefiting over 40,000 people".

The India-supported initiative, the website noted, has also helped Fiji to introduce solar energy to power its State House.

Established in 2017, the Fund is supported and led by the Government of India and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : solar plant renewable enrgy solar projects

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

