Waaree Renewable soars 10% on heavy volume on securing ₹157 crore order

Waaree Renewable soars 10% on heavy volume on securing ₹157 crore order

In the past six trading days, the stock price of Waaree Renewable Technologies has rallied 24 per cent after the company posted a strong set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026.

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price today

 
Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies moved higher by 10 per cent to ₹1,295.50 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company received an order of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work for 150 MWac/ 217.5 MWp.
 
At 11:47 AM; Waaree Renewable share price was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹1,289.60, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 7.03 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
Meanwhile, the stock price of Waaree Renewable has recovered by 77 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹732 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,830 on October 16, 2024.
 

Waaree Renewable wins EPC work order

Waaree Renewable in an exchange filing said that the company has been awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) from a leading renewable energy company for the execution of EPC works of Ground Mount Solar Power Project of 150 MWac/ 217.5 MWp. The order value is approximately ₹156.66 crore. 
 
The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026- 27, as per the terms of the order, the company said.

Waaree Renewable Stock rallies 24% in 6 days on strong Q2 results

 
Meanwhile, in the past six trading days, the stock price of Waaree Group company has rallied 24 per cent after the company posted a strong set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 47.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹774.78 crore from ₹524.47 crore in Q2FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) jumped 117.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116.34 crore, from ₹53.52 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) more-than-doubled to ₹157.94 crore, up 120.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while margins improved to 20.29 per cent from 13.65 per cent in a year ago quarter.
 
The company said the unexecuted order book stands at 3.48 GWp to be executed between 12-15 months. Bidding pipeline remains robust at 27+ GWp.
 
The management said, India’s renewable energy momentum continues to build, with total installed capacity reaching 256.1 GW as of September 2025 marking a significant milestone in its clean energy transition reaching halfway to the 500 GW target of 2030 and further aligning with India’s long-term net-zero vision.
 
Solar energy accounts for 127.33 GW of the total renewable installed capacity, underscoring its pivotal role in the country’s clean energy transition, driven by robust policy support, and ambitious national targets.
 
India's solar EPC sector is also rapidly evolving and our integrated capabilities place us at the forefront of this transformation. With a robust solar EPC unexecuted orderbook of 3.48 GWp, the company is strategically positioned to execute large-scale, integrated energy projects and lead India's energy transition by serving value across the lifecycle from design and delivery to commissioning and O&M (Operations and Maintenance). Further the company is also building substations and transmission lines for specific solar power projects, the management said.

Business outlook

 
Waaree Renewable is playing a leading role in India’s clean energy transformation by leveraging its technical expertise and integrated capabilities to support the nation’s transition to a low-carbon future. The company is fully aligned with India’s vision of self-reliance and is actively advancing solar installations while pursuing innovative renewable energy projects across both domestic and international markets.
 
The company maintains a strong presence in the EPC segment and continues to participate in government and private sector bidding processes. The company benefits from the Waaree Group’s deep expertise in solar energy, which provides access to international markets and strengthens its sourcing and EPC capabilities through Waaree Energies’ strong pan-India presence.  
 

