Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kings Infra signs ₹2,500 cr aquaculture tech park deal with Andhra govt

Kings Infra signs ₹2,500 cr aquaculture tech park deal with Andhra govt

The 500-acre facility will be India's first AI-driven aquaculture park, Kings Infra said in a statement, positioning the southern state as a hub for technology-enabled sustainable seafood production

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Kerala-based Kings Infra will invest ₹500 crore directly in core infrastructure, processing facilities and research and development. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd on Monday announced signing of an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a ₹2,500-crore aquaculture technology park near Srikakulam.

The 500-acre facility will be India's first AI-driven aquaculture park, Kings Infra said in a statement, positioning the southern state as a hub for technology-enabled sustainable seafood production.

Kerala-based Kings Infra will invest ₹500 crore directly in core infrastructure, processing facilities and research and development, with another ₹2,000 crore expected from ancillary industries, small businesses and renewable energy ventures, the company said.

As per the memorandum of understanding, signed during the recent CII partnership summit held at Visakhapatnam, the project will house hatcheries, indoor farming systems, processing lines and a marine bio-actives division, all integrated through BlueTechOS, the company's proprietary artificial intelligence operating system to be built and operated from nearby Visakhapatnam.

 

The park will train 5,000 aquaculture professionals over five years and support multi-species cultivation including shrimp, seabass, grouper and tilapia for year-round production and export.

Also Read

AA

Changing landscape: India's subpar, ageing malls set for overhaulpremium

Real estate

Macroeconomic tailwinds to lift sentiment in India's realty sector: Report

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to launch properties worth ₹22,000 cr for sale in H2 FY26

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Realty firm Anant Raj to invest ₹4,500 cr in AP for data centre facilities

malls

High streets hold lead in rental growth as retailers go for visibilitypremium

"This Technology Park will unlock new frontiers for the Blue Economy, generate significant economic and employment opportunities, and set global benchmarks for responsible food production," Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Shaji Baby John said.

State MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said the government would provide single-window clearance for land identification and all required approvals.

Andhra Pradesh is India's largest aquaculture-producing state.

The company reported a 22.36 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4.24 crore in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

Total income rose to ₹43.45 crore from ₹30.56 crore in the said review period. "Growth during the quarter was driven primarily by our aquaculture division, supported by strong order flows from Europe, Vietnam, and China," the chairman said in a regulatory filing.

Kings Infra Ventures, founded in 1987 and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, operates across aquaculture, seafood exports and infrastructure development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

India's NCDEX eyes 20% stake in Sri Lanka's first commodity exchangepremium

Tata Motors

TaMo evaluating both CNG, hybrids for larger cars, SUVs above 4 metrespremium

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Jakson Group begins Rs 8,000 cr integrated solar facility project in MP

Shoppers inside a grocery store in the Bronx borough of New York

Biyani sisters' Foodstories sees triple-digit growth in 1st year of launchpremium

Puravankara housing project

Gera to invest ₹1,100 cr in new wellness-centric housing project in Pune

Topics : Real Estate Indian infrastructure Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon