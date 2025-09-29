Monday, September 29, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Premier Energies secures $20 million solar contracts in West Africa

Premier Energies secures $20 million solar contracts in West Africa

These projects are part of a national initiative by the Government of Benin to expand access to reliable, sustainable clean energy, Premier Energies said

solar power

The scope of the contracts covers installation of 750 rooftop solar systems at key socio-community facilities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown Premier Energies on Monday announced securing multiple solar contract worth $19.95 million (around Rs 177 crore) Republic of Benin, West Africa.

These projects are part of a national initiative by the Government of Benin to expand access to reliable, sustainable clean energy, Premier Energies said in a statement.

Implementation will be carried out by Premier Energies in collaboration with the General Directorate of Energy Planning and Rural Electrification, under the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines, Republic of Benin.

The scope of the contracts covers installation of 750 rooftop solar systems at key socio-community facilities, including district police stations, educational institutions, health centres and special border surveillance units, plus installation of over 4,400 high-efficiency solar streetlights and 650 solar water heaters.

 

Financing for the project valued at $19.95 million is secured through a Line of Credit from the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID).

Also Read

Premier Technology

Premier Technology & Innovation Confluence: A Power-Packed Knowledge Forum by The Business Fame & Scriberlee

Zomato

Zomato introduces 'Healthy Mode' on app with AI scoring: How it works

zomato

Zomato launches Healthy Mode feature, rates dishes on nutritional value

Shirish Chandra Murmu

Govt appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

Shirish Chandra Murmu

Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed RBI deputy governor, effective Oct 9

"These projects are expected to enhance community safety, healthcare services, educational infrastructure and overall energy sustainability in the Republic of Benin. The contract award represents a strong endorsement of our operational capability and global competitiveness," Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director & CEO, Premier Energies, said.

Hyderabad-based Premier Energies is one of India's largest vertically integrated solar cell and module manufacturers.

The company is looking to expand its solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 8.4 GW and 11.1 GW by June 2026.

It is also entering into allied areas like ingots and wafers, battery storage and solar inverters to become one of the largest fully leading integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Communications

Tata Communications bags multi-crore digital infra project from GSTAT

Fun Flips by JK Foods Launches

JK Foods' Fun Flips enters UAE market, partners with Lulu International

Larsen & Toubro

L&T, Standard Chartered tie up for $700 mn sustainability-linked facility

Supreme Court, SC

Sahara firm seeks SC nod for sale of group's assets to Adani properties

Agnikul Cosmos

Spacetech pioneer Agnikul Cosmos draws roadmap for fully-reusable rockets

Topics : Premier solar plant Solar industry solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon