Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit rise 36% to Rs 43.04 crore

The company's total revenue increased to Rs 292.96 crore during the quarter from Rs 184.41 crore a year ago

Q4

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KPI Green Energy on Thursday posted nearly 36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.04 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 31.77 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's total revenue increased to Rs 292.96 crore during the quarter from Rs 184.41 crore a year ago.
 
The consolidated net profit during the entire FY24 also increased to Rs 161.65 crore from Rs 109.62 crore a year ago.
The board has also recommended final dividend at 2 per cent, i.e. Re 0.20 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : solar panel Green energy renewable enrgy Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon