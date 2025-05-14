Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / KRN Heat Exchangers Q4 results: Net profit grows 23% to Rs 15 crore

KRN Heat Exchangers Q4 results: Net profit grows 23% to Rs 15 crore

Metal products maker KRN Heat Exchangers has reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

Q4, Q4 results

KRN Heat Exchangers is engaged in the manufacturing of metal products, which have applications across sectors. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metal products maker KRN Heat Exchangers has reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 12 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income in the quarter increased 62 per cent to Rs 136 crore from Rs 84 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire FY25, the income rose 40 per cent to Rs 441.71 crore from Rs 313.74 crore in FY24. 

The domestic revenue stood at Rs 362.40 cr, reflecting a 38 per cent year-on-year rise.

 

Also Read

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip clocks record $9.8 bn FY25 bookings; Q4 profit at $29 mn

Apollo strives to build brands

Apollo Tyres Q4 results: Net profit declines 48% to Rs 184.61 crore

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JB pharma, JB pharma logo

JB Pharma Q4 results: Profit up 15% to ₹145.6 cr; revenue rises 10%

Eicher Trucks

Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27%; Royal Enfield sets sales record

The overseas revenue surged 49 per cent to Rs 67.45 crore, with major contributions from the UAE and Canada.

Its CMD Santosh Kumar said, "We maintained capacity utilisation above 90 per cent, reflecting healthy demand and efficient execution. During the year, we operationalised our bar-plate facility and launched a dedicated R&D arm to drive innovation".

KRN Heat Exchangers is engaged in the manufacturing of metal products, which have applications across sectors. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IREDA

Ireda files insolvency plea against Gensol for ₹510 crore loan default

PremiumJagannathan Chakravarthi, chief financial officer (CFO) of Sonata Software

Sonata Software sees Q4 revenue hit as top client pushes AI automation

Airtel

Airtel board to decide on converting pending spectrum dues: Gopal Vittal

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Hero

EV biz to breakeven when monthly sales reach 25K units: Hero MotoCorp CFO

Topics : Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon