Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Sebi warns investors as Strata exits SM REIT framework post legal row

Strata, with Rs 2,000 crore AUM, had not launched SM REIT schemes before surrendering its registration following Sebi discussions and legal proceedings

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a warning to investors regarding Strata, a commercial real estate platform founded by Sudarshan Lodha and Priyanka Rathore.
 
Strata had registered as a Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM REIT), a relatively new framework introduced by Sebi for fractional ownership platforms to offer real estate investment products. However, following certain concerns and discussions with Sebi, Strata has surrendered its registration.
 
Strata received Sebi approval in January and had planned to launch six schemes in FY26. So far, it has not launched any SM REIT schemes nor migrated any pre-existing fractional real estate entities to the SM REIT framework.
 
 
“Strata SM REIT has surrendered its certificate of registration as an SM REIT and will not hold out or represent itself as a Sebi-regulated intermediary or SM REIT,” stated the market regulator. 

Sebi clarified that the decision followed legal proceedings against the promoters of Strata SM REIT. The regulator held discussions with the company, its independent director, compliance officers, and the trustee. Subsequently, Strata surrendered its registration.
 
Strata currently manages over Rs 2,000 crore in assets under management (AUM). The minimum investment for SM REITs is set at Rs 10 lakh. The norms for SM REITs were introduced in 2024 to bring fractional ownership platforms under regulatory oversight, reduce risk, and enhance investor protection.
 
Under the new framework, both residential and commercial properties valued at a minimum of Rs 50 crore can be included in SM REITs. Previously, only large-scale commercial properties were eligible for REITs, with significantly higher minimum investments. The new structure also introduces requirements for sponsors to have a vested interest (referred to as ‘skin in the game’) and sets rules on leverage.

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India REITs REIT Real Estate Lodha Group

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

