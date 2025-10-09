Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T bags ₹15,000 crore order for natural gas liquids plant in Middle East

L&T bags ₹15,000 crore order for natural gas liquids plant in Middle East

The order for setting up a large-scale natural gas liquids plant marks one of L&T's biggest global EPC wins and strengthens its position in the hydrocarbon sector

Larsen & Toubro

Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) has won an order worth over Rs 15,000 crore for setting up natural gas liquids plant-related facilities in the Middle East.
 
L&T wins major international energy infrastructure contract
 
The company secured the order in consortium with Greece-headquartered Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (Offshore) (CCC). The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of a natural gas liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities for processing Rich Associated Gas (RAG). This also includes all associated utilities, off-site facilities, and integration with existing infrastructure.
 
S N Subrahmanyan, Chairperson and Managing Director (MD), L&T, said, “The ultra-mega order reaffirms L&T’s position as a trusted partner in delivering mega energy infrastructure. It underscores our growing global footprint and ability to execute projects of high complexity in partnership with leading players like CCC.”
 
 
Under the consortium arrangement, L&T, as the lead partner, will be responsible for engineering and procurement, while CCC will handle construction activities.

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro

L&T, Standard Chartered tie up for $700 mn sustainability-linked facility

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T to complete Hyderabad metro stake divestment by FY26 end

Larsen and Toubro

L&T rises on inking pact with BEL for 5th Gen fighter aircraft programme

l&t, bel, amca

L&T, BEL join hands to support India's fifth-gen fighter aircraft programme

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T bags ₹2,500-5,000 cr deal for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor

 
Project to process rich gas and produce value-added outputs
 
The RAG sourced from offshore and onshore oil fields will be treated at the plant to remove impurities such as hydrogen sulphide, carbon dioxide, and water. The process will produce value-added products, including lean sales gas, ethane, propane, butane, and hydrocarbon condensate.
 
Subramanian Sarma, Deputy MD and President, L&T, said, “This project is not just about scale but also about bringing in advanced engineering, long-term reliability measures, and complex brownfield interfaces to deliver value-added products. The order strengthens L&T’s role in shaping energy security while deepening relationships with oil and gas companies through world-class execution.”
 
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon continues to build global footprint
 
LTEH Onshore is one of India’s largest EPC businesses, delivering comprehensive solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. Across geographies, it has executed refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, fertiliser units, LNG terminals, and cross-country pipelines.
 
On Thursday, L&T’s shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at Rs 3,769.35 per equity share, compared to the previous close of Rs 3,728.
 

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank strengthens leadership team with key new appointments

Akasa Air

Akasa Air booking and check-in systems disrupted by service provider outage

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air sees top-level exit as co-founder Neelu Khatri quits role

Samsung

Samsung India sees strong Navratri sales, AC and TV demand surges

LG Electronics

InGovern flags potential liabilities and risks in LG Electronics India IPO

Topics : L&T Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon