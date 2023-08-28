Confirmation

Larsen and Toubro fixes September 12 as record date for share buyback

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has fixed September 12, 2023 as the record date for determining the entitlement and eligibility of equity shareholders for participation in the company's share buyback plan

L&amp;T sells Singoli-Bhatwari hydro project to Renew Power for Rs 985 cr

On July 25, the board of directors of the company approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, excluding tax on buyback.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has fixed September 12, 2023 as the record date for determining the entitlement and eligibility of equity shareholders for participation in the company's share buyback plan.
On July 25, the board of directors of the company approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, excluding tax on buyback.
On August 25, shareholders of the company approved the buyback of up to 3,33,33,333 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore at a price of Rs 3,000 per equity share on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer route using stock exchange mechanism.
In a public notice on Monday, the company said the equity shares proposed to be bought back shall be divided into two categories -- reserved category for small shareholders and the general category for other eligible shareholders.
On the objectives behind the move, the company said it had formulated its "Lakshya 26 strategic plan in FY22. One of the key strategic objectives in Lakshya 26 is to improve return on equity and maximize shareholder value. Increased profitability, release of working capital, higher dividends apart, return of extra capital to shareholders in the form of buyback of shares is one such initiative which can help in meeting these objectives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Larsen and Toubro Companies

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

