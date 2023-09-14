Confirmation

Larsen & Toubro announces tie-up with BAE Systems for all-terrain vehicles

BAE Systems and L&T have upgraded the BvS10 to meet the specific requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The company said this new variant will be known as the "BvS10-Sindhu"

Larsen & Toubro

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) on Thursday announced a partnership with BAE Systems to bring the Articulated All-Terrain Vehicle (AATV), the BvS10, to the Indian market. L&T will use the tie-up to bid for related projects from the Indian Armed Forces.

"Under the agreement, L&T is the prime bidder for the Indian market, with the support of BAE Systems Hägglunds, the Swedish manufacturer of the highly successful BvS10 family of vehicles," L&T said in its statement.

Further, BAE Systems and L&T have upgraded the BvS10 to meet the specific requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The company said this new variant will be known as the "BvS10-Sindhu". The AATV programme aims to deliver vehicles from L&T's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira along with integrated logistic support (ILS), the statement added.

"Our teaming with Larsen & Toubro gives us the opportunity to expand into the Indo-Pacific market," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems. L&T, in turn, expects the partnership to synergise its strengths to provide a solution to meet the requirements of the Indian Army, said Arun Ramchandani, executive vice president and head of L&T Defence, as quoted in the statement.

In FY23, L&T's Hi-Tech Manufacturing segment, which includes defence orders, saw an order inflow of Rs 15,762 crore, registering a 39.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, mainly on account of higher domestic orders in the defence business.

Topics : Larsen & Toubro L&T Capital Goods BAE Systems vehicles Defence

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

