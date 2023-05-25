LIC's shareholding in Bata India increases from 4.497% to 6.532%



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “LIC’s shareholding in ‘Bata India Limited’ has increased from 5,780,329 to 8,395,740 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 4.497% to 6.532% of the paid-up capital of the said company.” Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) has increased its shareholding in Bata India from 4.497 per cent to 6.532 per cent, the company said in a statement on Thursday.



LIC also raised its stake in Tata Power from 5.917 per cent to 7.935 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing. The shares of LIC on Thursday ended higher over 1 per cent to Rs 603.60 on BSE.



Last week, LIC reported a 466 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit for the January-March period of FY23 to Rs 13,428 crore. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “LIC’s shareholding in ‘Tata Power Company Limited’ has increased from 189,070,215 to 253,537,551 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 5.917% to 7.935% of the paid-up capital of the said company.”

Also Read Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts LIC extends losing streak to 7th straight session, hits record low Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024 Life insurance stocks in focus; LIC, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Pru gain up to 5% After Nandini row in Karnataka, now it's Amul vs Aavin in Tamil Nadu Bernstein pegs Reliance Industries' stake in retail arm at $111 billion Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges entire Hindustan Zinc stake to raise funds Minda may have its work cut out raising stake in component major Pricol Zee Entertainment posts loss of Rs 196 cr on low ad demand, higher costs



For the full financial year 2022-23, the insurance behemoth reported a net profit of Rs 36,397 crore as compared to Rs 4,043 crore during the previous financial year. “According to the board’s approved policy on distribution of surplus, of the total surplus of participating fund, the corporation has transferred 92.5 per cent (95 per cent in FY 2021-22) for the current financial year i.e. FY2022-23 to the participating policyholders' fund and balance 7.5 per cent (5 per cent in FY 2021-22) to the shareholders fund,” the notes on account said.