L&T Transportation Infra vertical secures ₹3,500 cr contracts in Dubai

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its Transportation Infrastructure business vertical has formally executed two contracts worth over ₹3,500 crore from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai for the development of the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor.

The first contract involves the development of a new road connecting Al Khail Road with the extension of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, along with the construction of bridges, tunnels and associated road works.

“This will enhance connectivity between Al Khail Road, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Al Meydan Street and improve access to nearby development areas,” the company said.

The second contract involves the development of parts of Al Meydan Street, including the construction of a new interchange and associated at-grade roads to serve development projects in the area and improve traffic flow.

The scope also includes the construction of a cycling track connecting it with the existing cycling network and contributing to an integrated route from Al Qudra to Jumeirah.

Both projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.

Upon completion, the overall Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor will extend approximately 12 km and strengthen connectivity between Dubai’s key road corridors, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The company said the corridor is expected to accommodate around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and more than 130,000 trips per day.

It is also expected to reduce travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to 15 minutes.

L&T is a $32 billion Indian multinational company with operations spanning engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services.