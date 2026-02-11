Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Contract drug maker Divi's misses profit view on high material costs

Contract drug maker Divi's misses profit view on high material costs

The Hyderabad-based company's consolidated net profit marginally fell to ₹583 crore ($64.31 million) in the quarter ended December 31, from ₹589 crore a year earlier

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

Demand for customised production of chemical ​compounds from large pharmaceutical companies stayed strong in the quarter

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian contract drug manufacturer Divi's Laboratories reported third-quarter profit below estimates ​on Wednesday, as high raw material ​costs and a one-off charge due to ‌changes in India's labour codes weighed on its bottomline.

The Hyderabad-based company's consolidated net profit marginally fell to ₹583 crore ($64.31 million) in the quarter ended December 31, from ₹589 crore a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected ₹618 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Global ‌pharmaceutical firms have been increasingly looking to Indian contract drug manufacturers such as Divi's, Sai Life Sciences and Piramal Pharma as part of their plans to diversify supply chain beyond China.

 

Demand for customised production of chemical ​compounds from large pharmaceutical companies stayed strong in the quarter.

Also Read

pharma

Indian CRDMO market to outpace APAC; HDFC Sec starts coverage on top firms

Divi's Laboratories

Expensive valuations may limit upside for Divi's Laboratories stockpremium

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

Divis Labs rallies 13% in 1 week; What's driving pharma stock?

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Match goes to super over

IAF, Indian Air Force

IAF looking forward to induct more newer-generation aircraft: VCAS

However, the ‌cost of materials consumed jumped 19 per cent, pushing up its total expenses 9.7 per cent ​to ‌₹1,838 crore.

Additionally, Divi's Laboratories chalked up a ‌one-time charge of ₹74 crore as it complied with India's new labour laws.

Revenue ‌from operations ​rose 12.2 per cent ​to ₹2,604 crore, beating analysts' average estimate of ₹2,596 crore.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Akasa Air Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer resigns, to exit in April

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns, second top exit in four months

JSW

JSW Motors warns of delay in first car launch over China parts licence

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M Q3 result: Profit jumps 38.54% to ₹5,021 cr on strong auto performance

Dr Lal PathLabs, path labs

Dr Lal PathLabs revives M&A push with focus on plugging gaps in South India

Topics : Divi’s Labs Divi's lab Divi’s Laboratories

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance