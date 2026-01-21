Lupin signs licensing pact with Galenicum Health for injectable Semaglutide

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said its subsidiary, Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA (LAHSA), has inked a licence and supply agreement with Galenicum Health for diabetes and weight management medication.

Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA (LAHSA) has entered into a partnership with Galenicum for finished formulations of injectable Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

As per the agreement, Galenicum will oversee development, manufacturing, and supply, while Lupin will handle regulatory submissions, approvals, and the commercialisation and distribution of Semaglutide across 23 countries globally, including Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Galenicum marks a strategic milestone in strengthening Lupin's Semaglutide portfolio. As diabetes continues to escalate globally and obesity emerges as a major global health priority, Semaglutide stands out as a critical therapy," said Fabrice Egros, President, Corporate Development, Lupin.

The collaboration enables the company to capitalise on worldwide growth opportunities in the expanding GLP-1 market, he added.

"With our extensive commercial presence across Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, we are positioned to scale access at the right moment further reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective medicines and expanding access to Semaglutide for patients in these regions," he noted.

Semaglutide is a generic form of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite.

It is mainly prescribed for adults with Type 2 Diabetes, alongside diet and exercise, and is also used for long-term weight management in adults with obesity or overweight conditions.

"This partnership is a cornerstone of our strategy to scale high-impact volumes of Semaglutide globally," said Joaquim Domingo, co-founder of Galenicum.

The company has invested heavily in our GLP-1 development pipeline to meet the surging demand for these life-changing therapies, he added.

"Our goal is clear: to be a leader in the B2B GLP-1 space, providing our partners with the reliability, scale, competitiveness, and quality required to transform patient care worldwide," Domingo stated.

Lupin shares were trading 0.72 per cent down at Rs 2,150.45 apiece on BSE.