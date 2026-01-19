India's diabetes burden hits 90 million as lifestyle shifts reshape health

India is now home to 90 million adults aged 20–79 years living with diabetes, making it the country with the second-largest diabetes population in the world, after China, which has an estimated 148 million adults with diabetes. The United States ranks third, with about 39 million affected adults.

The finding comes from the 11th edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, by the International Diabetes Federation, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, which warns that diabetes cases are rising rapidly across the globe. The study estimates that one in nine adults worldwide had diabetes in 2024, and projects the number to climb to 853 million by 2050, driven by ageing populations, urbanisation and lifestyle changes.

How big is the global diabetes problem right now?

Globally, diabetes affected 589 million adults, or 11.11 per cent of the world’s adult population, in 2024. In simpler terms, one in nine adults worldwide was living with diabetes last year.

If current trends continue, the number is projected to climb to 853 million adults by 2050, pushing prevalence close to 13 per cent of the global adult population.

Which countries are driving the diabetes numbers worldwide?

China, India and the United States together account for about 277 million adults with diabetes in 2024, out of a global total of 589 million.

That means these three countries alone make up roughly 47 per cent of all diabetes cases worldwide.

The researchers also project that Pakistan could overtake the US by 2050, highlighting how rapidly diabetes is rising in South Asia.

The study shows that over 80 per cent of people with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries. These countries are also expected to account for more than 95 per cent of the global increase in diabetes cases by 2050.

Middle-income countries recorded the highest diabetes prevalence at 11.46 per cent, compared to 10.21 per cent in high-income countries and 7.47 per cent in low-income countries.

Why is diabetes rising so fast, especially in countries like India?

The researchers point to a mix of drivers:

Population growth and ageing, which increase the number of people at risk

Rapid urbanisation, often linked to sedentary lifestyles

Dietary shifts, including higher consumption of ultra-processed foods

Lower levels of physical activity, particularly in cities

Together, these factors are fuelling a steady rise in diabetes across much of the developing world.

Who is most affected by diabetes according to the study?

Diabetes prevalence was found to peak at nearly 25 per cent among adults aged 75–79 years, making older adults particularly vulnerable.

The study also found that diabetes is:

More common in men than women

More prevalent in urban areas than rural ones

These patterns underline the role of ageing populations and urban lifestyles in driving the epidemic.

The study also highlighted that a significant proportion of people with diabetes remain unaware they have the condition, particularly in resource-poor settings. The authors stress that better data collection and screening are urgently needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries where the burden is rising fastest.