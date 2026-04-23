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M&M patent portfolio grows 20-fold over decade on strong R&D push

Mahindra & Mahindra's patent portfolio has expanded sharply over the past decade, with granted patents rising over 20-fold, reflecting a stronger focus on R&D and innovation

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Mahindra & Mahindra has sharply expanded its intellectual property portfolio over the past decade

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra has sharply expanded its intellectual property portfolio over the past decade, with cumulative patent applications reaching 2,728 as of March 2026 and total granted patents rising more than 20-fold to 1,334 in FY26 from just 56 in FY16.
 
The surge underscores the group’s stepped-up focus on research and development, alongside its broader push aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Of the total patents granted so far, about 60 per cent relate to its automotive business, while the remaining 40 per cent are linked to its farm equipment segment.
 
The company has also significantly improved its conversion efficiency, with the ratio of applications translating into granted patents rising from 8 per cent in FY16 to over 65 per cent for filings made over the last decade.
 
 
The growing portfolio includes contributions from its electric mobility arm, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., reflecting the group’s increasing focus on future technologies. The company said the expanding patent base has strengthened its ability to develop advanced, technology-led products across segments.
 
The milestone comes alongside a series of recognitions in innovation and intellectual property, including awards from the Confederation of Indian Industry and global IP platform Questel in the past year.
 

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Topics : Patents Mahindra & Mahindra Make in India

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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