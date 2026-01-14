Mahindra's XEV 9S, XUV 7XO clock nearly 94,000 bookings on launch day

Mahindra has recorded strong initial demand for its newly launched SUVs, the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO, garnering a consolidated 93,689 bookings by 2 pm on Tuesday. The bookings translate into a cumulative value of over Rs 20,500 crore, calculated at ex-showroom prices, the company said.

Mahindra opened bookings for the two models earlier in the day, marking the latest additions to its SUV portfolio. The XEV 9S is offered as an electric SUV, while the XUV 7XO is available with petrol and diesel powertrain options, catering to different customer segments.

“With the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO, Mahindra is strengthening its leadership in the authentic SUV segment by offering customers compelling choices across electric, diesel and petrol powertrains, aligned to distinct usage needs and evolving preferences,” the company said in a statement.

Deliveries of the two models will be rolled out in a phased manner across dealerships. While deliveries of the XUV 7XO commenced on Tuesday, the XEV 9S is scheduled to begin reaching customers from the week starting January 26, 2026.

Earlier this year, Mahindra rose to the number two position in India’s passenger vehicle market, overtaking Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors. This was largely driven by strong SUV demand. The company sold 600,000 vehicles in 2025, growing by around 20 per cent year-on-year.