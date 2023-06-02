close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

M&M bets on horticulture to drive tractor sales as deficient rainfall looms

Launches target range of lightweight compact tractors under Swaraj brand

Sohini Das Mumbai
Mahindra and Mahindra

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s largest tractor player Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is betting on the fast growing horticulture segment to gain volumes in a year that may witness deficient rainfall.
M&M launched a lightweight compact tractor range called ‘Swaraj Target’ on Friday priced at Rs 5.35 lakh. Swaraj Tractors will initially launch two models in the 20-30 horsepower category under the ‘Target’ range and these will be initially available in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Swaraj Target 625 will be introduced in due course, the company said.

Hemant Sikka, president, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M said that the horticulture segment is growing at a faster clip compared to overall industry – “If the overall industry is growing at say 6 per cent, this segment is growing at about 18 per cent now.”
M&M does not have a specific light-weight compact product for horticulture farmers at the moment. But riding on its Target range, it is eying a 27-30 per cent market share in the segment. M&M currently enjoys a 42.2 per cent share of India’s tractor market (as of year till date). As such light-weight compact tractors sell around 50,000 units a year. Tractors upto 30 horsepower sell about 100,000 units a year.

The company is trying to reposition its Swaraj brand as an aspirational brand for progressive farmers who are more open to adopting new technology. The Target range has been developed with an investment of Rs 200 crore, Sikka informed.
"Swaraj brand core rests on three aspects - power, josh and dependability, and now we are trying to make it aspirational. Former Indian Cricket team captain MS Dhoni will endorse the Swaraj brand," said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO, auto and farm segment, M&M.

Also Read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Rs 20-trn agri credit outlay to boost tractor manufacturers, PSBs: Analysts

No slowdown in FY24 tractor sales even if El Nino hits: John Deere's Jagtap

Coal India OFS retail book subscribed 1.4x a day after QIP garnered 1.6x

On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

Environment tech startups raised $2.1 bn in FY23 amid funding winter

Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

Foods give ITC an appetite for diversification, recipe for margin expansion


“The investment has gone into design and development of products as well as augmenting manufacturing capacity. These products would be made at the Mohali plant which now has two assembly lines, and we are adding a third assembly line within the next few quarters,” said Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj Division, M&M.
The year 2023 is likely to have ‘below normal’ rainfall according to Skymet, which may act as a dampener for tractor sales. Signs may have started showing already. Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note on Friday that tractor volumes declined by low single digit year on year in May. The analysts, however, noted that farm sentiment remains buoyant given record high Ravi harvest, high reservoir levels and favourable prediction by IMD about the normal southwest monsoon.

Chavan said central and southern India are likely to see normal rainfall, while the north is already well irrigated. Therefore a slightly below normal monsoon wouldn't dampen farm sentiments significantly.

M & M

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Tractors

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DCB Bank forms committee, begins search for successor to CEO Natarajan

Murli M Natarajan
2 min read

M&M bets on horticulture to drive tractor sales as deficient rainfall looms

Mahindra and Mahindra
3 min read

Coal India OFS retail book subscribed 1.4x a day after QIP garnered 1.6x

Coal India, coal
2 min read

On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

uk, flights, departure, air traffic, passengers, air travel
2 min read

Environment tech startups raised $2.1 bn in FY23 amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
1 min read

Most Popular

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Apple
2 min read

GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals

GAIL
2 min read

IL&FS pays Rs 28.8k cr debt by FY23; debt resolution target at Rs 61K cr

ILFS
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon