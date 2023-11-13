Sensex (-0.50%)
Amid cash-for-query case, Mahua gets organisational responsibilities in TMC

Moitra, who was the district president in Krishnanagar a few years ago before being removed in a prior reshuffle, has now been reinstated as the district president of Krishnanagar

Mahua Moitra

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, currently facing recommendations for expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query row, was tasked with strengthening the party's organisation in West Bengal's Nadia district ahead of the 2024 general elections, in a clear message of support from the TMC.
On Monday, the TMC announced a revised list of district presidents for the state's 35 organisational districts.
Moitra, who was the district president in Krishnanagar a few years ago before being removed in a prior reshuffle, has now been reinstated as the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) organisational district.
Expressing her gratitude on social media, Moitra stated, "Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar."

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, headed by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the 'cash-for-query' allegation against Moitra to Speaker Om Birla's office last Friday.
The report, adopted by a majority in the Committee, recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House, accusing her of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.
Moitra, in response, dismissed the decision as a "prefixed match by a kangaroo court" and deemed it a "death of parliamentary democracy."

The party also made changes in leadership in other districts, including Birbhum, where president Anubrata Mondal, currently in CBI custody for an alleged cattle smuggling scam, did not make the list.
A core committee has been assigned the charge of the district.
In Murshidabad Beharampur organisational district, president Abu Taher Khan was replaced by MLA Apurba Sarkar, while in the adjoining MurshidabadJangipur, former state minister Jakir Hossain was appointed as district chairman.
Notably, the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, traditionally a Congress stronghold, has witnessed significant inroads by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in recent years.
In Bankura district, former MLA Arup Chakraborty has taken over as district president, replacing Dibyendu Singha Ray.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

