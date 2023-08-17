Maruti Suzuki India plans to open 57 new Nexa showrooms by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) intends to open 57 new Nexa showrooms, its premium outlets, by March 2025, in response to growing demand for its top-end vehicles, according to Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing and sales), who spoke on Thursday. Currently, 468 Nexa outlets are operational in the country.

The contribution of Nexa to MSIL's total volume sales has increased to 31.9 per cent this year, up from 22.4 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), he revealed to Business Standard. The first Nexa outlet was inaugurated in July 2015.

At present, MSIL offers eight of its 17 passenger vehicle (PV) models -- including Baleno, Ignis, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx, Ciaz, Invicto, and XL6 -- via Nexa showrooms. The remaining nine PV models are available through the company's 2,842 Arena outlets. Additionally, MSIL sells the commercial vehicle Super Carry through separate commercial outlets.

In recent years, MSIL has concentrated on expanding its presence in the utility vehicle (UV) segment, witnessing the most rapid growth. The company launched Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx, and Invicto in this segment over the past couple of years, with Invicto being MSIL's first car priced above Rs 20 lakh.

This expansion enabled MSIL to increase its share in the UV segment to 23.12 per cent in the first quarter of FY24, compared to 17.4 per cent during the same period last year, according to SIAM data.

Srivastava explained the idea behind Nexa, saying, "MSIL was known primarily for reliability, quality, large network, low cost of maintenance, and great value for money. As the economy was growing, we realised there is a class of consumers who had different purchase criteria. For them, it was not much about price or fuel efficiency but more about design, features, and technology."

He added that this customer base consisted of "globally connected and slightly more urban individuals" referred to as 'New India'. Srivastava noted that the average Nexa customer is younger, more urban, and has a slightly higher average monthly household income of about Rs 90,000, compared to Rs 65,000 for an Arena customer.

In July, Nexa reached the number two position among all sales channels in the Indian auto industry. Srivastava expressed hope that this successful trend would continue.

MSIL's Chairman, R C Bhargava, said in the company's annual report released earlier this month that MSIL could have about 28 different models, including six electric vehicles (EVs), in its portfolio by FY31.

Currently, India's largest carmaker sells 18 different models, and Bhargava anticipates that the Indian car industry will grow at a six per cent annual growth rate until FY31.

He also stated that the company is beginning its third phase of growth, known as Maruti 3.0, and highlighted the challenges ahead. "It took us 40 years to create a capacity of 2 million units, and SMC (Suzuki Motor Corporation) helped in this process by establishing the Gujarat facility. Your company now has to add the next 2 million in a period of 9 years," Bhargava remarked.