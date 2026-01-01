Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki to decide soon on revising small car prices: Official

Maruti Suzuki to decide soon on revising small car prices: Official

The year also marked the commencement of export of Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA from its Hansalpur facility

Front View of Maruti Suzuki Nexa showroom at viman Nagar Pune with selective focus

File Photo: Shutterstock. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India will soon take a call on whether to revise upwards prices of its small cars, for which it reduced rates last year over and above the GST benefit of 8.5 per cent, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Last year in September, after GST 2.0 kicked in, the company had cut prices of entry-level model S Presso by up to ₹1,29,600; Alto K10 by up to ₹1,07,600; Celerio by  ₹94,100 and Wagon-R by up to ₹79,600, among others.

"In the small cars, our purpose of going for the strategic pricing was to increase the motorisation...," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, told reporters in an interaction.

 

He was responding to a query on whether the company is also considering a price hike like other carmakers, including rival Hyundai Motor India, which has announced its plans.

"Very soon, we are going to take a call...Are we going to revert back to our GST prices (on the reduced GST rates only) or are we going to continue with the strategic pricing (reduced prices over and above the GST rate cut benefit)?," he noted.

Also Read

Automakers, carmakers, auto industry

Carmakers flex dealer, service networks to drive growth beyond metrospremium

Cars, auto industry

Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra log Dec sales jump as tax cuts fuel demand

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor drive strong auto finish in 2025: Motilal Oswal

sensex

Sensex to end higher for 10th straight CY; decade's biggest winners emerge

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

Stellar & disappointing stocks of 2025: leaders fall, laggards risepremium

Benerjee said the issue is about serving customers who have booked their vehicles and are yet to get deliveries.

"We have got pending booking of more than 1.5 months despite having a growth in the numbers in this month to the tune of 100 per cent, still in the mini segment vehicles," he added.

He further said, "The customers who have done the booking with us, should we serve them with the prices which are valid till December 31? So we are contemplating on that."  Stating that right, the company's plants are shut for annual maintenance, Banerjee said, "Very soon, we are going to take a call, but maybe we will be serving the customers who have booked with us until now for another 15-20 days. That is the thought process that we are still contemplating, but very soon, we will be announcing that."  In another development, Maruti Suzuki India said it exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, its highest-ever in any calendar year at a growth of over 21 per cent as compared to CY 2024.

"This achievement is set to put the company at the top as India's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year," the company said in a statement.

Terming the development as a "proud moment for the company", Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, "It reflects India's manufacturing strength and trust of customers worldwide."  He further said, "At a time when global trade is passing through a turbulent phase, we regard this 21 per cent growth as a responsible contribution in supporting the nation's export momentum."  In 2025, Maruti Suzuki said it exported 18 models to over 100 countries.

The year also marked the commencement of export of Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA from its Hansalpur facility, with over 13,000 units exported to 29 countries, predominantly in Europe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Additional funding and relief key for Vodafone Idea to meet liabilitiespremium

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea slapped with ₹638 crore GST penalty, plans legal challenge

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Motor India records 6.6% sales growth to 58,702 units in Dec

Audi India sales on reverse gear, down 18% to 6,463 units in 2018

Festive demand lifts Audi India's retail sales to 4,510 units in 2025

Renault India to bring mass segment EV in 2 years

Renault India reports 33.4% jump in sales to 3,845 units in December

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon