Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bira in talks to raise $132 mn in record fundraising; GEM among suitors

Bira in talks to raise $132 mn in record fundraising; GEM among suitors

Bira is in talks to raise $50 million via the equity route from alternative investment group GEM, and another $82 million via structured credit

liquor beer

In 2022, Bira acquired beverage chain operator The Beer Cafe to get access to more restaurants and pubs

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian craft beer maker Bira is in talks to raise $132 million in its biggest ever fundraising, with New York-based investment group Global Emerging Markets (GEM) as one of the potential suitors, according to term sheets seen by Reuters. 
Bira has become popular over the years amid a thriving social drinking scene across the country. The market is still dominated by likes of AB InBev, Carlsberg and Heineken, with Bira having an under 5 per cent share. 
Term sheets seen by Reuters show Bira is in talks to raise $50 million via the equity route from alternative investment group GEM, and another $82 million via structured credit. 
 
It's not clear what stake Global Emerging Markets would pick up in Bira, and the group did not respond to Reuters queries. 
"We confirm that we have received term sheets for substantial investments in the company in the form of structured debt and equity," Bira CEO Ankur Jain told Reuters, declining to share investors' names or amounts. 

Also Read

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Stubble burning: Will extended rains this year cut pollution or worsen it?premium

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: D-St flat in volatile trade; Sensex tests 81,900; Realty, Media drag; ITI up 12%

digital payment

UPI is going biometric: Use face or fingerprints to make transactions

Tata motors

Tata Motors stock tests 200-DMA ahead of demerger; trading strategy here

TVS ILP, TVS Industrial and Logistics parks

TVS ILP invests Rs 250 crore in grade-A logistics park in Visakhapatnam

In 2022, Bira acquired beverage chain operator The Beer Cafe to get access to more restaurants and pubs. 
But India remains a tough regulatory environment for liquor companies. 
Jain said Bira in 2023/24 changed its registered name from B9 Beverages Private Ltd to B9 Beverages Ltd. The move he said caused 800 million rupees ($9 million) in losses as it triggered months of business disruption as state regulations required each brand and label to be registered again across dozens of Indian states. 
Any funds raised will be used for working capital needs and clear pending dues, adding that the "company has been making serious efforts for business recovery including restructuring its sales and supply chain operations", he added. 
Launched in 2015, Bira has so far raised $210 million and was valued at $450 million two years ago. It is also counts Japan's Kirin and Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, among its investors. 
 

More From This Section

TCS

TCS cancels Q2 presser as date overlaps with Ratan Tata's death anniversary

Amit Chaudhary

Axis Bank sets its sights on acquisition financing, awaits RBI guidelines

Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company

Titan expects good Q3 show in jewellery business despite high basepremium

Noel Tata

Noel, Chandra meet Shah, Sitharaman amid rising tension at Tata Trusts

Urban Company

Urban Company reports first consolidated net profit of ₹240 crore for FY25

Topics : Bira Bira beer Beer Emerging markets emerging market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon