Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals eyes 100 facilities: Chairman

The eye care provider has targeted setting up 100 hospitals by 2025, Promoter and Chairman GSK Velu said

Dr. GSK Velu

Dr. GSK Velu (Photo: X/@DrGSKVelu)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has set up its fifth facility in Tamil Nadu, the 46th such facility in the country, set up under its expansion plan a top official said on Tuesday.
The eye care provider has targeted setting up 100 hospitals by 2025, Promoter and Chairman GSK Velu said.
Maxivision had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu to set up eye care facilities in Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli and Salem, under its 'Project Velicham' initiative.
The new facility in Madurai, spread across 8,000 sq ft was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy in the presence of Maxivision Group CEO VS Sudheer, Regional Medical Director Shibu Varkey.
"It is with great pride that we have opened our state-of-the-art hospital in the temple city. Currently, we have five centres in Tamil Nadu. With the inauguration of this centre, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals now has a total network presence of 46 hospitals spread across India," GSK Velu said in a press release today.
The hospital is equipped with four state-of-the-art operation theatres, and over 16 consultation rooms. It has a team of doctors with specialisation in ophthalmology, to provide a range of eye care services.
Some of the services that would be available at the hospital include Advanced Laser Cataract Surgery, retinal eye diseases, interventions for diabetic retina and paediatric eye care among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

medical industry Tamil Nadu hospitals

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

