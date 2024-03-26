Myntra says it has been Ebitda positive since the last quarter of CY2023

Online fashion retailer Myntra said that its strong market position has enabled its marketplace entity to turn Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) positive since the last quarter of calendar year 2023. This is being driven by its growing customer base, domestic and international brand associations, and tech-led innovations.

The Bengaluru-based firm said that this milestone accomplishment reflects the platform's steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence. However, the company didn’t reveal any numbers related to its profitability.

Myntra is part of the Flipkart Group, which is owned by US retailer Walmart. It competes with Amazon Fashion, Reliance Ajio, and other online fashion retailers to tap the fashion e-commerce market, expected to be a $35 billion opportunity by 2028. According to sources, this is the first time that any Flipkart Group of companies has turned Ebitda positive two quarters in a row.

“Accomplishing this feat while working in a profitable manner, not only speaks volumes about our commitment to solving the beauty and fashion needs of the country but is also a testament to the success of our customer-first approach, ability to invest in the right growth engines, and of our financial resilience, which has held us in good stead,” said Nandita Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, Myntra.

The company said that it has been on a strong growth trajectory, growing notably faster than the online fashion market since the second half of calendar year 2023, with GMV (gross merchandise value) growth nearing 2X of the market during the recent festive season. Integral to this market-leading growth has been a 33 per cent surge in Monthly Active Users (MAU), rising from 45 million in 2021 to 60 million by the end of 2023, alongside strong customer growth.

Myntra’s key pillars of expansion include expanding the share of wallet in non-apparel segments, a drive in premiumisation in fashion with segments like beauty, international, and D2C (direct to consumer) brands. Other such pillars include geographical expansion into non-metro cities, differentiated offerings for the emerging Gen-Z cohort, and expanding offerings for the evolving need states of its premium fashion-forward customer base.





ALSO READ: Key India peers see sharper growth in services trade, shows data Brands on Myntra have recorded strong year-on-year (YoY) growth, with the catalogue size on the platform also having grown by over 50 per cent in the last year. This strong performance is further fuelled by a steady influx of new customers. There is significant year-over-year GMV (gross merchandise value) growth in the D2C segment at over 80 per cent and Runway Icons - Myntra’s premium ethnic wear proposition at over 100 per cent. Its beauty segment growing significantly faster in comparison to the online beauty market in India. The home category saw a notable GMV growth of 50 per cent year-over-year in February 2024, mirroring the expanding interests of Myntra's diverse customer base.

Myntra’s tech advancements helped it gain notable traction from its customers. This includes touching 2 million monthly users engaging with new features like MyFashionGPT, Maya, and AI Stylist at its peak. In addition, Myntra has also been constantly scaling its repertoire of international brands and today boasts over 400 international brands in its portfolio across fashion and beauty. The firm onboarded 50 international brands on the platform in 2023 and launched a differentiated app-in-app proposition for Gen-Z Fashion, FWD, with over 500 brands. Demand for Gen-Z Fashion on FWD witnessed over 150 per cent YoY GMV growth in CY23.

Myntra reportedly saw its revenue from operations increase by 25 per cent from Rs 3,501 crore in the financial year 2022 to Rs 4,375 crore in the financial year 2023. Its losses widened 31 per cent during the same period from Rs 598 crore to Rs 782 crore. This was on the back of higher expenses during the fiscal year. The firm saw its total expenses increase 26 per cent from Rs 4,207 crore in the financial year 2022 to Rs 5,290 crore in the financial year 2023. This was due to an increase in employee benefit expenses, the cost of raw materials, and other reasons.