Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Medanta signs O&M pact for 750 bed hospital in Delhi, to invest Rs 600 cr

Medanta signs O&M pact for 750 bed hospital in Delhi, to invest Rs 600 cr

"The hospital is expected to commence operations in around four years, subject to necessary statutory and customary approvals"

Hospital beds, hospital

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global Health, the operator of Medanta Hospitals, announced on Wednesday that it has signed an operations and management agreement with the Delhi-based Dr Narayan Dutt Shrimali Foundation International Charitable Trust Society to operate and manage a 750-bed super speciality hospital in the national capital.
 
“The hospital is expected to commence operations in around four years, subject to necessary statutory and customary approvals,” according to a regulatory filing by Medanta.
 
Under the agreement, the hospital building and associated civil infrastructure will be developed by the society, while Medanta will invest in internal fit-outs, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), furniture, and medical equipment.
 
 
“Medanta is expected to incur a project capex of around Rs 600 crore over the next three to four years, funded through a combination of internal accruals and debt financing,” the company stated.
 
Medanta will have full control over the day-to-day operations of the hospital. The agreement is for an initial term of 30 years, extendable on mutually agreeable terms.
 
The agreement aims to help the multi-speciality tertiary care provider expand into the high-growth, densely populated micro-markets of Northwest and West Delhi.

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc OFS gets bids worth Rs 3,400 cr from institutional investors

Spicejet

Crisis-hit SpiceJet's AGM for 2023-24 to be held on or before Dec 31

electric vehicle

Sterling Tech-Mobility partners with Chinese firm to set EV component plant

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

IFC to partner with Bajaj Finance to pump in $400 mn for climate finance

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's CEO of AI

India is one of our fastest growing markets: Microsoft AI CEO Suleyman

 
The 750-bed hospital will offer over 30 super specialities, including cardiac, neurosciences, cancer, orthopaedics, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, multispecialty robotic surgeries, regenerative medicine, and a full range of transplants.
 
Commenting on the development, Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Medanta, said, “This large-scale hospital aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality quaternary care and will allow us to serve communities in Delhi for decades to come.”
 

Also Read

Rohit Bal

Veteran fashion designer Rohit Bal dies at 63 after prolonged illness

q1 results, company quarter 1

Medanta Q1 results: PAT rises by 4% to Rs 106 cr, revenue at Rs 861 cr

Prashant Kumar, YES Bank; Rakesh Sharma, IDBI Bank; R Subramaniakumar, RBL Bank; and V Vaidyanathan, IDFC Bank | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Customer service, not interest rates, will drive deposits for private banks

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections result LIVE: PM Modi speaks to Trump over phone, says will work "closely together"

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana govt begins comprehensive caste survey, CM Reddy briefs Guv

Topics : Medanta Hospitals hospitals Health sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPro Kabaddi League LIVEDonald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon