Advent Hotels plans to expand in metro cities, focus on luxury segment

Advent Hotels International, a Mumbai-based hotel asset management firm, is focusing on expanding its presence within major micro markets in metro cities through upper upscale and luxury segments in India.

The company, which currently has partnerships with global hotel brands such as Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, and Hyatt Hotels, will be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 13. This follows the demerger of Mumbai-based real estate developer Valor Estate’s hotel business in April. The demerger separated the real estate and hotel management operations and is expected to unlock value for Advent Hotels, given the sector’s higher growth potential.