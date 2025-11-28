Meesho sets IPO price band at ₹105-111; check key dates, GMP, objective

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Meesho IPO price band: Softbank-backed e-commerce player Meesho is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per share.
The company aims to raise ₹4,250 crore through the fresh issue, and public shareholders will be selling 105.5 million equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS). At the upper end price, the issue size stands at ₹5,421.05 crore.
Under the OFS, Elevation Capital V, Peak XV Partners Investments, Highway Series 1, and Y Combinator Continuity Holdings are the corporate selling shareholders, while Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Kumar, Man Hay Tam, Golden Summit, VH Capital, and VH Capital XI are the promoter selling shareholders.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Here are the key details of Meesho IPO:
Meesho IPO key dates
According to the RHP, Meesho IPO will open for public bidding on Wednesday, December 3 and close on Friday, December 5, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day before the issue opening date, i.e. Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. Shares of Meesho will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 10.
Meesho IPO lot size
Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 135 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,985 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof.
Meesho IPO registrar, lead manager
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers.
Meesho IPO objective
As per the DRHP, the company intends to utilise ₹1,390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to enhance cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary, MTPL, and ₹480 crore to cover salaries for existing and new hires in the Machine Learning, AI, and technology teams involved in AI and tech development at MTPL. Additionally, ₹1,020 crore is reserved for marketing and brand-building initiatives for MTPL. The remaining funds will be allocated toward inorganic growth via acquisitions, other strategic projects, and general corporate purposes.
Meesho IPO GMP
On Friday, November 28 2025, the unlisted shares of Meesho were trading at ₹144, commanding a solid grey market premium (GMP) of ₹33 or 29.7 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.