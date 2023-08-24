Suzlon gets order of 31.5 MW wind power project in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Thursday announced that the company has received an order for the development of a 31.5 megawatts (MW) wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited.

Suzlon will install 15 units of S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the company said in a press release.

The project includes supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post‐commissioning operation and maintenance services.

The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 20,000 households every year.

J P Chalasani, chief executive officer Suzlon Group, said, "We are delighted to announce our second order with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. Suzlon takes pride when valued customers like Integrum Energy, one of India's fast‐growing renewable energy project management companies, trusts us with a repeat order. The power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India..."

Suzlon turbines have doubly fed induction generator (DFIG) technology that integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements.

Anand Lahoti, founder and chief executive officer, Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Ltd, said, "At Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, we are committed to shaping a sustainable and carbon neutral India. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon's 'made‐in‐India' products complement our ideology of supporting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'..."

Suzlon's research and development (R&D) efforts are geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.