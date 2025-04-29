Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Merck to invest $1 bn in new Delaware plant to boost US manufacturing

Merck to invest $1 bn in new Delaware plant to boost US manufacturing

The company expects labs at the new facility to be fully operational by 2028 and produce experimental drugs by 2030

The company reported this month that the pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms of COVID-19.

Merck said last week its biggest tariff exposure is through Keytruda and it has enough U.S. inventory for this year. It estimated $200 million in additional costs for the levies implemented to date.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

U.S. drugmaker Merck said on Tuesday it is investing $1 billion in a new Delaware plant to expand domestic production as it prepares to deal with President Donald Trump's tariffs. 
The new facility will produce biologic drugs and Keytruda, becoming Merck's first in-house U.S. site to make the blockbuster cancer treatment, the company said.
  Merck said last week its biggest tariff exposure is through Keytruda and it has enough U.S. inventory for this year. It estimated $200 million in additional costs for the levies implemented to date.
  The company expects labs at the new facility to be fully operational by 2028 and produce experimental drugs by 2030.
 
  The new plant would create at least 500 full-time jobs and about 4,000 construction vacancies, the company said.

Also Read

PM Modi, Donald Trump

India says bilateral trade talks with US seeing 'positive progress'

Asian markets, stock market trading

With markets on edge, is it time to rebalance portfolio: Expert view

India US, India-US

US retains India on priority watch list over IP rights enforcement concerns

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League 2025 SF: Arsenal vs PSG live streaming & match time IST

Perplexity AI on WhatsApp

Perplexity AI chatbot comes to WhatsApp: What it can do and how to use it

  Merck opened a $1 billion facility at its North Carolina site last month to boost U.S. production.
  The Trump administration has been putting pressure on U.S. drugmakers to move their medicine production to the country and announced probes into drug imports that set the stage for levies in the sector. 
U.S. drugmakers, including Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, have recently announced additional investments to boost domestic production amid the tariff threat.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashish Deora Aurum PropTech

Aurum PropTech appoints Ashish Deora as non-executive director on board

Dominos

More pickups, fewer deliveries: Domino's US sales take a hit amid inflation

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED seeks Apple, Xiaomi sales records in Amazon, Flipkart investigation

Vedanta

Vedanta unveils technology to create a productive, future-ready workplace

Paytm

Paytm's gaming firm gets Rs 5,712 cr GST notice, will seek relief

Topics : Merck & Co Merck Drug Drug makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon