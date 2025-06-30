Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MobiKwik names Saurabh Dwivedi CTO, promotes Dhruv Wadhera to SVP

MobiKwik names Saurabh Dwivedi CTO, promotes Dhruv Wadhera to SVP

Saurabh Dwivedi joins as CTO to head payments, financial services, platform and InfoSec as MobiKwik focuses on AI-led tech; Dhruv Wadhera elevated to SVP

MobiKwik

The CTO appointment comes as the Gurugram-based company intensifies its focus on artificial intelligence. (Photo: Reuters)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm MobiKwik has appointed Saurabh Dwivedi as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), tasked with leading engineering across payments, financial services, core platform, infrastructure, and information security (InfoSec).
 
The company also announced the promotion of Dhruv Wadhera to Senior Vice President (SVP) for offline payments. Wadhera has headed the firm’s offline payments vertical since June 2023.
 
The CTO appointment comes as the Gurugram-based company intensifies its focus on artificial intelligence.
 
The firm said it is leading initiatives in AI-assisted product development, efficient collections, and enhancing customer experience. 
 

“As we scale new heights, it’s vital we have strong leaders at the helm of both technology and distribution. Both Saurabh and Dhruv have demonstrated the acumen to serve our users with excellence, build with foresight, and lead with integrity,” said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MobiKwik.
 
Dwivedi has previously worked with companies such as MakeMyTrip, American Express (India), and Satyam Computer Services.
 
“My focus will be on building a unified yet flexible infrastructure that serves diverse businesses at different stages of maturity, while maintaining reliability and innovation for our users,” he said.
 
Wadhera earlier worked with food aggregator platform Zomato as Vice-President – Sales Director with complete P&L ownership.
 
“The offline payments space presents an enormous opportunity to empower SMEs and MSMEs across Bharat who are at the heart of India’s digital transformation journey,” he said.

Topics : MobiKwik Fintech firms Fintech sector Fintech start-ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

